Diamondbacks homer 3 times in 8th, beat skidding Mets 7-3

Yasmany Tomas, Jeff Mathis and Daniel Descalso homered in a six-run eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the struggling New York Mets their fifth straight loss, 7-3 on Monday night. Tomas snapped a 1-all tie with a three-run homer off Hansel Robles .

