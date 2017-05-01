Diamondbacks hit 3 HRs and beat Nationals 6-3

Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann homered off Tanner Roark, and the Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back from an early deficit to beat the high-scoring Washington Nationals 6-3 on Tuesday night. Erratic starter Taijuan Walker and four relievers combined to blank the potent Washington offense over the final six innings after the Nationals bolted to a 3-1 lead.

