Diamondbacks' Chris Owings flexing his power muscles The Diamondbacks' Chris Owings already has five homers, leaving him one shy of his career high. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2p5YuBI Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on Braden Shipley's outing and his offense's struggles vs. Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.