Diamondbacks' Chris Owings flexing his power muscles
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings flexing his power muscles The Diamondbacks' Chris Owings already has five homers, leaving him one shy of his career high. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2p5YuBI Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on Braden Shipley's outing and his offense's struggles vs. Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC