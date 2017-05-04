Dave Stewart joins Tagg Romney's ownership group to buy Marlins
Dave Stewart, former general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has joined Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney's ownership group bid for the Miami Marlins. Dave Stewart joins Tagg Romney's ownership group to buy Marlins Dave Stewart, former general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has joined Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney's ownership group bid for the Miami Marlins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay View.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC