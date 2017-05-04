D-Backs Game Day: Diamondbacks look t...

D-Backs Game Day: Diamondbacks look to take series from Nationals Thursday afternoon

15 hrs ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals play the rubber match in their three-game series Thursday afternoon in D.C. D-Backs Game Day: Diamondbacks look to take series from Nationals Thursday afternoon The Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals play the rubber match in their three-game series Thursday afternoon in D.C. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2p1lSjO Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo talks about his team's inability to come up with a hit in a key situation on Wednesday night, May 3, 2017. Nick Piecoro/azcentral sports Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray had everything working but still came away with a loss on Wednesday night in D.C., May 3, 2017.

