Chad Bell (and his very patient family) waited 10 days for his MLB debut

15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

When Chad Bell arrived in Detroit, much of his family came with him, eager to watch his Major League debut and see his reward for eight years of work in the minor leagues. Finally, 10 days after he was recalled from Triple-A Toledo, the Tigers left-hander made his big-league debut.

