Can the Arizona Diamondbacks make the...

Can the Arizona Diamondbacks make the playoffs in 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

We are about a quarter way through the 162 game schedule and there have been a decent amount of surprises in the standings in each of the six divisions. Perhaps, one of the biggest surprises is that the Arizona Diamondbacks, 41 games into the season, have a hold of the first Wildcard spot in the National League by a half a game with a record of 23-18 over the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers , who are both tied for the second Wildcard spot with a 22-18 record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC