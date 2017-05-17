Can the Arizona Diamondbacks make the playoffs in 2017?

We are about a quarter way through the 162 game schedule and there have been a decent amount of surprises in the standings in each of the six divisions. Perhaps, one of the biggest surprises is that the Arizona Diamondbacks, 41 games into the season, have a hold of the first Wildcard spot in the National League by a half a game with a record of 23-18 over the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers , who are both tied for the second Wildcard spot with a 22-18 record.

