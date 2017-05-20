Braves add bullpen depth, acquire Bur...

Braves add bullpen depth, acquire Burgos from Diamondbacks

Read more: NewsOK.com

The Atlanta Braves have added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Enrique Burgos from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations. The 26-year-old Burgos was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks this week after posting a 6.23 ERA at Triple-A Reno this season.

Chicago, IL

