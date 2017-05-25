Baseball capsules: Arizona Diamondbacks win for ninth time in 10 games - Thu, 25 May 2017 PST
Robbie Ray pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to lower the National League's second-best road ERA to 0.57, Gregor Blanco and Chris Owings homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Thursday night for their ninth win in 10 games. Ray , coming off a dominating performance against San Diego in his last start, did not allow a run for the second straight outing.
