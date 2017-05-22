Arizona Diamondbacks place Taijuan Walker on disabled list, reinstate T.J. McFarland

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland from the 10-day disabled list and placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 20, with a blister on his right index finger. McFarland, 27, is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 5 appearances with the D-backs this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.