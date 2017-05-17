Arizona Diamondbacks: Paul Goldschmidt is quietly heating up in May
Paul Goldschmidt started to heat up at the plate in late April and has taken off so far in May for the Arizona Diamondbacks . Everybody knew it was going to happen eventually because "America's First Baseman" has been one of the best hitters in major league baseball since being called up in 2011.
