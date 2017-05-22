Arizona Diamondbacks: Paul Goldschmidt Can Make History as a First Baseman
In 44 games played, Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .310/.447/.563. His .351 BABIP and 18.8 percent strikeout rate indicate that he is right where he should be.
