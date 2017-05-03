Arizona Diamondbacks Minor-League Round-up 5/2: Marte Party continues
There were three-hit games for SS Ildemaro Vargas , 2B Ketel Marte and 3B Carlos Rivero, while RF Kristopher Negron had two hits and a walk. Godley went 6.1 innings, but his own error in the fifth inning opened the door for Salt Lake to score three unearned runs.
