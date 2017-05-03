Arizona Diamondbacks Minor-League Round-up 5/2: Marte Party continues

There were three-hit games for SS Ildemaro Vargas , 2B Ketel Marte and 3B Carlos Rivero, while RF Kristopher Negron had two hits and a walk. Godley went 6.1 innings, but his own error in the fifth inning opened the door for Salt Lake to score three unearned runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.