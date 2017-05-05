Arizona Diamondbacks hosting 'Game of Thrones' night in July Winter is not coming to Arizona anytime soon, but a "Game of Thrones" night is coming to Chase Field. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qMvwmU The Diamondbacks game against the Reds on July 7 will be "Game of Thrones"-themed, including in-game integrations and promotions, ahead of the popular HBO show's seventh season premiere.

