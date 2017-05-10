Arizona Diamondbacks blown calls of t...

Arizona Diamondbacks blown calls of the week, May 3-9

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

The tail end of the Washington series saw a couple of well-called games, but the Colorado series and the opener last night against the Tigers in Chase had an above-average number of calls. For the first time in this analysis, the D-backs actually came out ahead in the calls, with 25 in their favor, compared to 22 against them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC