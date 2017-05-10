Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 6: A Symphony of Suck
After last night's frustrating loss, the Diamondbacks were looking to at least salvage the series win. But Robby Ray was pretty awful , the D-Backs offense couldn't do anything at all with runners on base for the second game in a row, and the bullpen, though it was again exemplary today, had to break down sometime, and it did in the top of the tenth.
