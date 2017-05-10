Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 MLB Mock Drafts

Arizona will have the seventh pick in the MLB Draft , which takes place this season on June 12, which exactly one month away. The last time they chose in that slot was 2011, and the result was Archie Bradley , but who might they get this time? Below, you'll find in chronological order, a selection of the mock draft results which have been going around over the past few weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.