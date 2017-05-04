Anderson, Reynolds lead Rockies past Diamondbacks 9-1

Tyler Anderson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts, Mark Reynolds homered for the second consecutive game and the Colorado Rockies routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 on Saturday night. Nolan Arenado also went deep and Charlie Blackmon added three hits for the Rockies, including a double and a run-scoring triple as the surprising NL West leaders moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Arizona.

