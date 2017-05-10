Add two more roster moves to the Mari...

Add two more roster moves to the Mariners' growing tally

Seattle made another bullpen swap sending right-hander Dan Altavilla back to Class AAA Tacoma. To fill his spot in the Mariners' eight-man bullpen, the Mariners recalled left-hander Zac Curtis from Class AA Arkansas.

