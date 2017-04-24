Zack Godley to start for Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night
His removal from the scheduled Triple- A outing immediately flagged him as the most likely candidate as a replacement for Shelby Miller in the Diamondbacks ' rotation. He was then around the D-backs clubhouse today , with the team saying he was part of the "taxi squad", allowing him to take part in workouts without being present on the bench.
