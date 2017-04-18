Utilizing Archie Bradley
Small sample size applies, to be sure, but the move of Archie Bradley to the bullpen has gone, not just as well as could be expected, but far beyond that. Let's start with some numbers: By just about any measure save fWAR , Bradley has been the Diamondbacks ' best pitcher so far this year, despite being neither a starter nor a closer.
