Talking with ... Padres closer Brandon Maurer

Padres relief pitcher Brandon Maurer slaps his glove in celebration of his team defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 in a baseball game in San Diego, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Padres relief pitcher Brandon Maurer slaps his glove in celebration of his team defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 in a baseball game in San Diego, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.