Snakebytes 4/28: Walk'n Away With A Win
Sedona Red Recap: Taijuan Walker strikes out career-high 11 as D-backs beat Padres - Chris Owings homered twice, his first multi-homer game of his career. Yasmany Tomas also went deep and drove in three runs.
