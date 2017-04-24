Snake Bytes 4/29: A Rocky Series Start

Kyle Freeland kept the Arizona offense in check, despite allownig a plethora of base runners, and Trevor Story took Robbie Ray Deep as Colorado took the first game of the series. While many Arizona fans cannot wait for Jake Barrett to finish recovering from his stint on the DL, Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo cautions that the right-hander is not guaranteed to be slotted back into the blg league pen when he is eligible to come off the DL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.