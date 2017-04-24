Snake Bytes 4/25: We Will Take a Raincheck

Zack Greinke followed up his dominant start in San Diego a week ago by going 6 innings with 11 K's, 0 BB's, 6 hits, and 1 ER. Last season he only surpassed 8 K's once, and that did not come until June 2nd against the Houston Astros in which he also struck out 11. Not to discredit what he was able to accomplish last night, but he was getting some help behind the plate from Adrian Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.