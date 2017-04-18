Series Preview # 5: Arizona Diamondba...

Series Preview # 5: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres

After a rough start to a ten game road trip, the Diamondbacks win the last two games against the Dodgers , and salvage a series split with Los Angeles. Now 3-4 on the road trip, the Diamondbacks will take a good old fashioned bus down to San Diego for their next challenge.

