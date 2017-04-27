Ryan Schimpf blast highlights 5-run ninth as San Diego Padres edge Arizona Diamondbacks

Schimpf hit a go-ahead three-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Yangervis Solarte capped the five-run inning with a two-run double in the San Diego Padres ' 8-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field. Schimpf has five of his 24 career homers in 26 at-bats at Chase, and he has seven homers in all venues against Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.