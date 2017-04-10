Ray effectively wild in D-backs win over Giants
A.J. Pollock's defensive gem in center field to rob Aaron Hill of extra bases in the third inning was just as critical. Ray pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning despite some control issues, Jake Lamb hit a bases-loaded triple and the Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC