Puig has HR, 4 RBIs to help Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 8-4
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig points skyward after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen, right, and catcher Yasmani Grandal shake hands as they celebrate the team's 8-4 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC