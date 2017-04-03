Preview, #6: Arizona Diamondbacks vs....

Preview, #6: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Indians

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

Of last year's four bobbleheads, Paul Goldschmidt was the only one who was not on the disabled list at the time of the promotion, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on July 2. We missed out on A.J. Pollock , Zack Greinke and David Peralta . Similarly, in 2015, only Pollock got to play on his bobbleday, going 1-for-4 with a walk on July 18. However, there was only one other active player honored that year - Josh Collmenter , who was ignominiously yanked from the rotation a month after his bobblehead on May 9 - with the remaining three belonging to Randy Johnson , Tony La Russa and Hello Kitty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC