Preview, #25: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

It's kinda amusing that the 4-5-6 in the Rockies line-up used to be part of the D-backs organization, while the 7-8 in ours were recently with Colorado. No, it doesn't mean anything, as the battle for the top of the NL West kicks in - with just a half-game between the sides, whoever wins the series will leave in sole possession of first place.

