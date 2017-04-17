Preview, #14: Arizona Diamondbacks @ ...

Preview, #14: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The D-backs have a chance to escape from Los Angeles with a split of the four-game series, but the road to do so goes through former Diamondback McCarthy, who has won both of his starts this season and has a 1.50 ERA. He looked particularly impressive in spinning six shutout innings of four-hit ball against the Chicago Cubs , but he does have a FIP of 3.68, thanks to a K:BB ratio of 8:4 over 12 innings, so it would appear some degree of regression is in order if that continues.

