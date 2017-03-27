Play ball! Opening day in majors, Cubs begin title defense

Opening Day bases sit in the foreground as the New York Yankees take batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke as Diamondbacks' Chris Owings, right, looks to the outfield during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.