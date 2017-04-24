Owings homers twice to back Walker's 11 K's
Taijuan Walker matched his career high with 11 strikeouts, as the right-hander led the D-backs to a 6-2 win over the Padres on Thursday night at Chase Field. Walker's outing was backed by a pair home runs from Chris Owings and another from Yasmany Tomas , as the D-backs took three of four from the Padres and have now won all four home series this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Diamondbacks.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC