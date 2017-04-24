Owings homers twice to back Walker's 11 K's

Taijuan Walker matched his career high with 11 strikeouts, as the right-hander led the D-backs to a 6-2 win over the Padres on Thursday night at Chase Field. Walker's outing was backed by a pair home runs from Chris Owings and another from Yasmany Tomas , as the D-backs took three of four from the Padres and have now won all four home series this season.

