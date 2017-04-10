Over-reacting wildly: 10 games in edition.

On the one hand, it's ludicrous even to be looking at this, because it's so early in the schedule. In NFL terms, this is like projecting playoff matchups at about the two-minute warning of Week 1. And yet... History shows us that even over such a small sample as ten games, baseball teams that have done well in the beginning, own a much better chance of reaching the post-season than those that have done badly.

