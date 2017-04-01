Opening Day Preview: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
After a strong Cactus League showing and some final roster cuts, the San Francisco Giants are set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday at Chase Field to kick off the 2017 season. The Giants appear to have the upper hand on the mound as four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner prepares to make the start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC