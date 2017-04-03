New book says Smith's Ballpark has one of the 'most breathtaking' views in baseball
Eager fans watch as Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Zack Greinke, warms up with the Reno Aces as he rehabs during a game with the Salt Lake Bees in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016. That book, "The Amazing Baseball Adventure," dedicated an entire chapter to Smith's Ballpark, which hosts Utah's minor league baseball team, the Salt Lake Bees .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC