Leading Off: Hicks a hit for Tigers, Blach set for Kershaw

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammates, including Clayton Kershaw, right, in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Phoenix. Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez, right, gets a handshake from teammate John Hicks after he and Nicholas Castellanos, rear, scored on Jim Adduci's double off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.