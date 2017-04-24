Leading Off: Hicks a hit for Tigers, Blach set for Kershaw
Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammates, including Clayton Kershaw, right, in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Phoenix. Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez, right, gets a handshake from teammate John Hicks after he and Nicholas Castellanos, rear, scored on Jim Adduci's double off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC