Leading Off: Hicks a hit for Tigers, ...

Leading Off: Hicks a hit for Tigers, Blach set for Kershaw

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammates, including Clayton Kershaw, right, in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Phoenix. Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez, right, gets a handshake from teammate John Hicks after he and Nicholas Castellanos, rear, scored on Jim Adduci's double off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC