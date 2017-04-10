Kenta Maeda faces a familiar foe in D...

Kenta Maeda faces a familiar foe in Diamondbacks

10 hrs ago

Kenta Maeda faces a familiar foe on Saturday night as he takes the mound against the Diamondbacks in the second game of a four-game weekend wraparound series at Dodger Stadium. He was 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA in those six starts against the Diamondbacks last year, with 34 strikeouts and seven walks in 33a...' innings.

