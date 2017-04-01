Jeremy Hazelbaker is a big leaguer once again
Jeremy Hazelbaker is a big leaguer once again The former Wapahani and Ball State star made an Opening Day roster for the second straight season. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://tspne.ws/2nHN2bM Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Jeremy Hazelbaker swings during a spring training game March 23 against the Chicago Cubs at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC