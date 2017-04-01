Jeremy Hazelbaker is a big leaguer once again The former Wapahani and Ball State star made an Opening Day roster for the second straight season. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://tspne.ws/2nHN2bM Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Jeremy Hazelbaker swings during a spring training game March 23 against the Chicago Cubs at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.