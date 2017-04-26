Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to match a team record with his fourth straight multi-RBI game, Patrick Corbin struck out nine in seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled over the San Diego Padres 9-3 Goldschmidt leads Diamondbacks to 9-3 win over Padres Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to match a team record with his fourth straight multi-RBI game, Patrick Corbin struck out nine in seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled over the San Diego Padres 9-3 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pjQsUH San Diego Padres' Clayton Richard pauses on the mound after giving up a two-run triple to Arizona Diamondbacks' Chris Owings during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Phoenix.

