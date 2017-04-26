Goldschmidt leads Diamondbacks to 9-3...

Goldschmidt leads Diamondbacks to 9-3 win over Padres

18 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to match a team record with his fourth straight multi-RBI game, Patrick Corbin struck out nine in seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled over the San Diego Padres 9-3

