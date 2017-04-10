Giants' Posey struck in head by pitch, leaves game

At left is Ariz... . San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, left, checks Buster Posey on the ground at home plate after he was hit by Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 10, 2... SAN FRANCISCO - Buster Posey left the San Francisco Giants' home opener Monday in the first inning after being hit in the helmet by a 94 mph fastball from Arizona starter Taijuan Walker.

