Giants manager Bruce Bochy undergoes heart surgery
APRIL 04: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants talks with manager Bruce Bochy #15 prior to the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 4, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. KANSAS CITY Giants manager Bruce Bochy underwent heart surgery Tuesday morning after experiencing an atrial flutter, or abnormal heart rhythm, and will recover at his home in San Diego, according to the team.
