Gardy ready for fight against prostate cancer

When the D-backs hit the road for the first time this season after their game against the Indians at Chase Field on Sunday, bench coach Ron Gardenhire will return to Minnesota to face a far more serious foe. Gardenhire was diagnosed with prostate cancer this past January and he'll undergo a surgical procedure called a prostatectomy to remove the cancer-riddled prostate on April 18. The fact that he has the disease was revealed publicly the first day pitchers and catchers gathered for the spring this past February.

