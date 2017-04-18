Dodgers use their own big inning to e...

Dodgers use their own big inning to escape Phoenix with a win

12 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers were on the good side of a big inning on Sunday, striking for six runs in the fifth inning in a 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks to avoid a weekend sweep at Chase Field in Arizona. The game, and the inning, showed signs of life, and not just by the Dodgers, losers of five of their last six games before Sunday.

