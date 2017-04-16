Dodgers' Trayce Thompson, 0-for the season, heads back to Triple-A Oklahoma City
The Dodgers took their time with Trayce Thompson in spring training, waiting until March 11 before the outfielder saw his first Cactus League at-bats. Thompson was several months removed from the multiple back fractures that ended his 2016 season and raring to go from the start.
