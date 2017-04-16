Dodgers fall to Arizona after Rich Hill lasts only three innings because of blister
Taijuan Walker pitched five solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 3-1 Sunday after Los Angeles starter Rich Hill was pulled because of another blister problem. Hill was activated from the disabled list before this start after missing time because of a blister on his left middle finger, but he re-aggravated the blister and made it only three innings and 54 pitches before leaving Sunday.
