Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/16/17: Holy offense
On this Easter Sunday, the Diamondbacks only had their AA and AAA affiliates play, but they brought out the sticks with 17 runs between the two teams. The sheer amount of offense allowed both the Reno Aces and Jackson Generals to cruise to victory.
