Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/10/17: Kane County records 3rd shutout in 4 games
The Kane County Cougars have started the season 5-0 behind some impressive pitching and relying on their talented youngsters to do the heaving lifting at the plate. The team has four high ceiling prospects in Anfernee Grier, Marcus Wilson, Jon Duplantier, and Jazz Chisholm, all four of whom I think will be significant contributors for the MLB team in the distant future.
