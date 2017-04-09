Diamondbacks go for sweep Sun. agains...

Diamondbacks go for sweep Sun. against Kluber, Indians

LHP Patrick Corbin goes for Diamondbacks vs. RHP Corey Kluber and Cleveland Indians Sunday in Phoenix. Right-hander Zack Greinke gave up just one run in 6 2/3 innings against the Indians as the Diamondbacks rolled to another victory.

